Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Bengaluru's Devara Jeevanahalli police have arrested five accused who hatched a conspiracy in the background of an old enmity and allegedly killed Kapil, a rowdy sheeter of Madiwala, three days ago. Last Tuesday night, the accused, who had followed the rowdy sheeter Kapil on two scooters, chased and killed him and escaped from the area under the Devara Jeevanahalli police station limits.

However, the incident was captured on CCTV. According to Eastern Division DCP Bhimashankar Guled, ''Naveen Kumar, Rahul, Puneeth Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Shankar are the arrested accused. All the accused are residents of RT Nagar and Hebbala in Bengaluru. The other four accused, including the mastermind of the case, are absconding and a search is underway to find them,'' DCP said.

''Five cases including the attempt to murder were registered against Kapil who was a rowdy sheeter. He was arrested in a murder case in 2014 and the Madiwala police had registered a case under the Coca Act. Kapil, who lived in RT Nagar for a few years, was trying to gain control over the surrounding areas including Hebbala, RT Nagar, and Govindapur. His rival gang had observed Kapil's movements for three to four days before murdering him on the night of July 11 and then escaped,'' DCP said.

Also Read : Pune man asks for lift feigning illness, molests girl on bike, held

The DCP said that a few days prior to the murder, the deceased Kapil stopped the accused Naveen and Rohit in the middle of the road and insulted them over a trivial matter. Since then, Naveen and Rohit were waiting to take revenge for that, the DCP said. However, the main accused, who united the members of the gang against Kapil and gave money for the murder, has been absconding, the DCP said. What kind of enmity the deceased Kapil had with the absconding main accused would be known only after his arrest, DCP Guled said.

Investigation revealed that the gang rivalry escalated after rowdy sheeter Kapil was trying to take control of some areas in the eastern part of the city as well.