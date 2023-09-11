SETBACK FOR PRAJWAL REVANNA AS KARNATAKA HIGH COURT REFUSES TO STAY ELECTION DISQUALIFICATION

Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a setback for the lone JD(S) Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna, the High Court of Karnataka on Monday rejected his application seeking a stay on the earlier order declaring his election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency null and void.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had sought the stay on the September 1 order so that he could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Finding him guilty of election malpractice, the High Court also directed the Election Commission of India to take action against him under the Conduct of Election Process Rules. The judgment on the application was heard and reserved by Justice K Natarajan last week (September 8) and was pronounced on Monday.

One of the two petitioners, who had challenged Prajwal Revanna's election, A Manju did not oppose the application for a stay. Manju is now with the JD(S) after having contested against Prajwal in the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket and lost.

During the hearing of this application last week on Sept 8, senior advocate Udayaholla for Prajwal, we will appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the order. He appealed to the High Court to stay the disqualification order till then. He said that the High Court has the right to issue a restraining order until the appeal is filed. Also, the rules in that regard and many related rulings were explained in the petition. Udayaholla requested to stay the order.

Pramila Nesargi, senior advocate for Devarajegowda, who had objected to this, said that the disqualification order should not be stayed. This Court is not empowered to grant a stay. An application for a stay should have been filed on the day the order was issued. But Prajwal Revanna's application has been delayed, and Pramila Nesargi presented a strong argument.

