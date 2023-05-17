Karnataka CM imbroglio: Security stepped up in Shivakumar's home district

Ramanagara (Karnataka): Security was stepped up in Ramanagara, the home district of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, on Wednesday as a precautionary measure in light of his supporters staging protests at multiple places after some media outlets claimed that he lost the race for the Chief Minister's post to Siddaramaiah.

The move comes amid intense speculation over the next Chief Minister with the Congress saying a decision on it is likely later today or Thursday and a new Cabinet in the state would be in place in the next 48 to 72 hours.

An alert has been sounded in Ramanagara where police personnel were deployed at important public places and the district Congress office to prevent any untoward incident, official sources said.

Also, one KSRP squad, one sub-inspector and police personnel have been deployed in Ramnagar's Izuru Circle.

The police presence was beefed up in particular in Kanakapura where Shivakumar hails from and got re-elected to the Karnataka Assembly in the May 10 polls.

Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka though Congress is still taking its time to officially announce his name, informed sources in the party said on Wednesday.

“The swearing-in was set to happen on Thursday but the same has been postponed for a day or two. The venue is Kanteerava Stadium Bengaluru. The new date will be finalised by tomorrow,” a senior AICC functionary told ETV Bharat.

The decision to make Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) the chief minister was taken by the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge after much deliberations over the issue as there was a tough contest between the former chief minister and state unit chief DK Shivakumar for the top post. Congress, however, has not yet officially announced any names. (PTI)