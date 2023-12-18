SCHOOL PRINCIPAL 2 STAFF MEMBERS SUSPENDED OVER CHARGES OF MAKING STUDENTS TO CLEAN SOAK PIT

However, the matter came to the notice of the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) and other higher authorities only on Sunday after purported pictures and video of the incident were circulated through social media platforms. KREIS Executive Director Naveen Kumar Raju told PTI that a probe committee has been formed for a detailed inquiry. This panel will visit the spot and submit a detailed inquiry report within a week. Based on the report, further course of action would be taken. Three staff members Principal, warden and an outsourced staff who allegedly asked the students to perform the tasks -- were suspended in connection with the soak pit incident. Meanwhile, two male teachers have been suspended over allegations under POCSO Act and corporal punishment, respectively, the officials said.

"We have suspended five of them and got two cases registered. One FIR has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act for making students clean the pit.



However, we have now been informed that the students were not made to clean the soak pit but they were actually made to remove the obstacles near the chamber behind the pit. However, our probe committee would be visiting the spot to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter," he said.



"Another case has been booked against the male teacher under the Protection of Children Against the Sexual Offences Act and the teacher concerned has also been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Thursday, " he said.



Noting that manual scavenging is a serious issue, Raju said, "As soon as the matter came to our notice, we took all the measures to counter it. The entire system in the school will be changed now. New principal, teachers and wardens will be appointed. We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that no such incident is repeated."



According to officials, during preliminary inquiry, other allegations of ill-treatment of the students by the staff also surfaced. In one such incident, a private video of a girl child was also taken by the male teacher and a case under POCSO Act was booked against him. He was arrested as well as suspended in connection with the incident.



In another incident of corporal punishment in the same school, a male teacher allegedly forced some students to do hands-up and kneel down punishment with heavy bags on their backs. The teacher concerned has also been suspended by the KREIS in connection with the incident, the officials said.