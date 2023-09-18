SC STAYS KARNATAKA HC ORDER SETTING ASIDE ELECTION OF JD S MP FROM HASSAN

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court's September 1 order declaring the election of the lone JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, from Hassan as null and void.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra said that Prajwal would not be entitled to cast his vote and receive any allowances as an MP but, he can participate in Parliament's proceedings. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and K K Venugopal, appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The apex court also allowed a plea by Prajwal’s counsel that he would be entitled to contest the forthcoming Parliament elections next year.

The high court had declared Prajwal’s 2019 election as null and void for not disclosing the requisite details, including his properties, in his affidavit. The high court also directed the Election Commission of India to take action against Prajwal's father HD Revanna and brother Suraj Revanna for election malpractices. The high court judgment came on the petitions filed by then defeated BJP candidate and now a JD(S) MLA A Manju and another person.

Prajwal was the only candidate from his party to win the elections in 2019. He won from Hassan by securing 6,76,606 votes on May 23, 2019. Manju, who contested as a rival BJP candidate came as a first runner up with 5,35,282 votes.

Manju, who was defeated against Prajwal, contested the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and won with a JD(S) ticket from Arakalgud constituency.

