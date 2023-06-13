SASIKALA FILES PETITION IN KARNATAKA HC TO QUASH CENTRAL JAIL VIP TREATMENT CASE

Bengaluru The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the Lokayukta Police over a petition by VK Sasikala former AIADMK General Secretary and close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa seeking quashing of the case filed against her over alleged VIP treatment to her at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail A bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna who heard the petition by Sasikala and J Ilavarasi another of Jayalalitha s aide issued a notice to the Lokayukta Police and adjourned the hearing to June 28 The petition was filed against Sasikala and Ilavarasi by then subinspector Gajaraja then assistant superintendent of prisons Dr Anitha R and then chief superintendent of prisons Krishna Kumar in 2017 Also read Kodanad murder case Special Police team grills VK SasikalaThe petition was filed following an anonymous letter alleging Sasikala received VIP treatment facilitated by Gajaraja by allowing MPs and MLAs to meet her without making entries in the visitor registry Sasikala was lodged at the jail in an alleged disproportionate case However an inquiry by a retired IAS officer gave clean chit to Sasikala and Ilavarasi besides the jail officials On May 18 this year the High Court struck down the case against three prison officials for allegedly providing VIP treatment to Sasikala during her imprisonment in Bangalore Central Jail The High Court dismissed the case against accused government officials Krishna Kumar B Suresh and Gajaraj Makanur in the case Pertinently Sasikala along with three others was convicted in the disproportionate case in 2014 by a trial court The conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court Sasikala surrendered to the police on February 15 2017 and served her jail sentence till January 21 2020