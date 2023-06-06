Sambar deer hunted by wild dogs in Karnakaka; thrilling video taken by traveller

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) : A pack of wild dogs hunted a sambar deer which was grazing by the roadside in spite of speeding cars, two-wheelers and other vehicles on the Gundlupet-Kerala highway in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. A man travelling in a car made a video of this incident in which the deer was seen being attacked by over seven wild dogs persistently.

The incident took place on the road towards Kerala where the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is located. The vehicular traffic is also very high on this route. When the travellers chance upon such instances of encounters between wild animals on this road, they halt for a few minutes and take videos of the same on their mobile phones. These videos often become viral on social media.

In this video, more than seven wild dogs attacked the sambar deer. However, the deer remained at the place grazing on the roadside without bothering about the attacking wild dogs. However, some of the travellers who saw the helplessness of the sambar deer stopped there and tried to repel the wild dogs. This wild scene was captured by a man named Rangaraju.

Also Read : Forest officials in Belagavi push back herd of elephants towards forest

Wild animals are often straying into the highways and villages abutting the forests these days. Some time ago, wild Tuskers created a ruckus at a village in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. As the pachyderms damaged the crops, the forest department officials descended on the scene and pushed the animals back into the woods.

In another incident, two persons were killed in two separate attacks by wild elephants. These incidents took place at Kottikal near Shiradi and Solapur near the Nagarhole National Park respectively.