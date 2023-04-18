New Delhi External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday slammed Congress leader Siddaramaiah for politicizing the situation of 31 stranded tribals from Karnataka in Sudan Siddaramaiah had alleged government inaction and negligence towards the Hakki Pikkis who were stranded without food It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war I urge PMOIndia narendramodi HMOIndia MEAIndia and BSBommai to immediately intervene amp ensure their safe return Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days amp the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions amp reach out to international agencies to ensure the wellbeing of Hakki Pikkis It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian amp 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region Siddaramaiah wrote in a series of tweetsIn response Jaishankar criticized Siddaramaiah s remarks and urged him not to endanger the lives of Indians abroad for electoral gain It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad Simply appalled at your tweet There are lives at stake don t do politics he wrote in another tweet denouncing Siddaramaiah s remarksJaishankar also posted a thread detailing the centre s efforts in Sudan where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing he said adding Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard The Ministry of External Affairs has established a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians in light of the clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces RSF The fighting has led to at least 185 deaths and over 1800 injuries with millions of people trapped in their homes or shelters Hospitals have been forced to shut down and supplies are running low Both sides are using heavy weapons in densely populated areas causing significant damage and loss of lifeAlso read Sudan s army and rival force battle killing at least 56