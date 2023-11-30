Chitradurga (Karnataka): Police on Thursday seized around 8 crore unaccounted money from a car in Telangana's Chitradurga. Details of the source of money and where it was being taken are being probed while the driver has been taken into custody.

During vehicle checking, Holalkere police intercepted an Innova car near Malladihalli. The vehicle was on way to Shimoga from Chitradurga. Cash amounting to Rs 8 crore was found neatly stacked in bags inside the car but the driver could not produce any documents in connection with the money.

Driver of the car, Sachin, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Police said that the driver informed that the money belonged to a nut trader in Chitradurga and he was transporting it to Shimoga where he was supposed to hand it over to another trader.

However, in absence of proper documents about the money, police have initiated an investigation into the case. A case has been registered in this connection at Holalkere police station.

Chitradurga superintendent of police, Dharmender Kumar Meena said, "Since there are no proper documents, we are investigating the case. We have informed the officials of the Income Tax Department about the unaccounted cash seizure. It is only after the IT inquiry is completed that we will get a clear understanding as to whom the money belongs."

While the process was underway to count the cash, the machine suffered a technical snag and stopped. Following which, the Holalkere police station personnel had to count the money manually.