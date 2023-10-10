Vijayanagara (Karnataka) : Seven people, including a child, died in a horrific accident involving a tipper, a lorry, and a cruiser, police said. This accident occurred on National Highway 50 near Vyasankeri in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district on Monday evening.

According to police, the cruiser was completely crushed in the accident. The front of the tipper is also damaged and has fallen off. Another lorry lost control and fell on the side of the road. The deceased have been identified as Uma (45), Kenchavva (80), Bhagya (32), Anil (30), Goni Basappa (65), Bhimalingappa (50) and Yuvaraja (4) of Hosapete city. Some more people were seriously injured in the incident and the death toll is likely to rise.

According to officials, the accident took place when the family members who had gone to Koolahalli Gonibasaveshwara temple in Harpanahalli taluk of Vijayanagar district in a cruiser vehicle, were returning home. The police reached the spot after getting the information about the accident, took out the dead bodies stuck in the mangled vehicles.

Police said that there were 13 people in the cruiser vehicle and the condition of some of the injured was critical. The injured have been admitted to a govt hospital in Hosapete city. Vijayanagara SP Sriharibabu has assisted the personnel in extricating the dead bodies from the spot. Locals also helped the police in the operation.