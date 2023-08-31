Mangaluru (Karnataka): Most of the people have a bad habit of throwing away the garbage from home. Mostly people are taking the garbage outside and throwing it on the side of the national highway. An environment-loving youth is fighting alone in Mangaluru appealing to people not to dispose of garbage in such a manner.

Nagaraj Bajal has been spreading awareness single-handedly by holding a flak card on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway for the past four months. Nagaraj, a resident of Bajal Pakkaladka, has been holding a flak card in Adyar from 5.00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the past four months. The flak card reads, 'Do not throw garbage on the road. The river is flowing nearby, don't throw garbage'.

Also read: Jharkhand: Body of stillborn baby burnt along with garbage; health workers blamed

Earlier, Nagaraj had held a similar card near the Netravati river bridge near Ullala to create awareness and avoid heaps of waste falling there. Now people are dumping waste on the side of Adyar highway so Nagaraj has followed the same campaign to spread awareness. He has succeeded in this too.

Nagaraj said, "Netravati River is flowing right next to the national highway. People used to throw garbage in one place. Even though the garbage was cleaned here many times, the same problem continued. I have undertaken this campaign to prevent this. Earlier, a similar campaign was conducted in Ullal as well."

"There too, an awareness message was spread for four months at the waste disposal site. Observing this, people have stopped littering at these places. Every day I come at 5 am and stay till 9 am and then go to work. In the early days, people noticed this and started laughing at me. Now they appreciate my work. Just to keep our house clean, many harms are caused by throwing waste on the road. So, if there are such problems, this kind of campaign is appropriate," Nagaraj signed off.

Also read: A green 'Tulabharam': New experiment in Karnataka's Mangalore renews student-teacher bond