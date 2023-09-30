REVIEW PETITION FILED BEFORE CAUVERY WATER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY KARNATAKA CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said a review petition has been filed before the Cauvery Water Management Board regarding the Cauvery water release order. The state government said in its review petition that it cannot release water, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Also, the government sought permission to build a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu near Kanakapura in Ramanagara Taluk. After reviewing the situation, a similar petition will be filed before the Supreme Court, he added.