Mandya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that religion-based reservation was against the Constitution. The UP CM made the statement while addressing a rally in Mandya district of Karnataka while campaigning for the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly election. The assembly elections are scheduled on May 10 while counting will be done on May 13.

Yogi while addressing his maiden election rally in Manday, which is considered to be a stronghold of the JDS, said that religion-based reservation was “against the Constitution”. The UP CM was referring to the recent revocation of the 4 percent Muslim reservation for Muslims under 2B category of the Other Backward Classes in Karnataka by the Basavaraj Bommai government ahead of the assembly election.

Also read: Will kill CM Yogi soon: UP CM receives death threat, case registered

The Karnataka government instead split the four per cent reservation into two equal parts and increased the two per cent quota each for the two dominant communities of the state, Vokkaligas in 2C and Lingayats in 2D category. Attacking the Congress on the occasion, the UP CM said that the party “appeases the Popular Front of India (PFI) and gives religion-based reservation, which is against the Indian Constitution.

Adityanath said that India was divided on religious lines in 1947 adding “the country cannot endorse religion-based reservation and we are not ready for another partition”. He said that the BJP governments at the Centre and Karnataka banned the PFI and had “broken the back” of the Islamist organisation. Seeking to present a riot free of his home state, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that “security and prosperity is guaranteed” in the state.

“No curfew, no danga, wahan par hai sab changa (There is no curfew and no riots. All is well there),” he said.