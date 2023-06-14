Bengaluru Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he was reexamining the multicrore Bitcoin scam case which had surfaced during the previous BJP regime in 2021 The Congress then in Opposition had accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of trying to cover it up as it involved big names We Congress are in the government now we are opening things I m reexamining the Bitcoin case we are doing it It s not even a month since we came to power Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question The prime suspect Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki was accused of hacking the state government s eprocurement site and siphoning over Rs 115 crore There were also charges of cryptocurrency theft drug peddling and cyber fraud relating to the case Regarding the Police SubInspector PSI recruitment scam the Home Minister said investigation is on in this case and the matter is also in the court The government will do everything possible to get justice to the candidates In order to get justice for them candidates I m talking to the Advocate General and DG Director General of Police We are discussing what can be done to provide justice and we will do all that is possible within the ambit of law as the case is under investigation and the matter is also in the court he said