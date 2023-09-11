RARE GIANT ATLAS MOTH DISCOVERED IN ANKOLA INDIA

Karwar (Karnataka): In a surprising discovery that has left the residents of Ankola in awe, a remarkable specimen of an Atlas moth, colloquially known as the "giant moth," has been found in the region. This extraordinary find occurred in the tranquil yard of Jyoti Naik's residence in the Aslagadde area of the taluk. Measuring larger than the palm of one's hand, the Atlas moth is acclaimed as one of the largest moth species globally, boasting a female's wing span of nearly 10-12 inches—wider than the span of a human hand.

The incredible encounter with this magnificent creature was made possible through the vigilance of a local hero, Govinda Nayka, who intervened just in time to rescue the moth from a perilous fate at the beaks of hungry birds.

Contrary to popular belief, the Atlas moth is not a butterfly but rather a colossal moth scientifically known as 'Attacus atlas.' One of its distinctive characteristics is its exceedingly brief lifespan, lasting a mere week. Forest ranger Gopal Nayka elucidated, "During the daytime, the moth remains at rest, while at night, it embarks on a quest for a mate. The female emits pheromones that males can detect from significant distances, thanks to their feathery antennae."

The Atlas moth derives its name from its impressive size and the snake-like edges of its wings. Curiously, despite its substantial dimensions, this moth lacks the ability to feed after emerging from its cocoon. Instead, it relies on the reserves of fat accumulated during its caterpillar phase for sustenance. Astonishingly, after spending approximately a month within its cocoon, Atlas moths live for no more than a single week.

This magnificent species is native to various tropical and forested habitats across Asia and is renowned for its reddish-brown wings adorned with striking triangular patterns outlined in black. Furthermore, the Atlas moth's life journey, from its remarkable caterpillar stage to its creation of intricate silk cocoons, is a captivating marvel of nature. Its existence continues to captivate and inspire those fortunate enough to encounter this extraordinary creature in the wilds of Ankola.

Here are eight rare characteristics of Atlas Moth:

The Enormous Atlas Moth: A Marvel of Nature's Design

In the intricate tapestry of the natural world, certain creatures stand out as marvels of adaptation and evolution. One such remarkable inhabitant of the animal kingdom is the Atlas Moth (Attacus atlas). With its massive size, intriguing life cycle, and unique defence mechanisms, the Atlas Moth is a captivating species that has captured the fascination of scientists and nature enthusiasts alike.

1. Monarchs of the Moth World

The Atlas Moth, found predominantly in Asia, claims its position as one of the largest moth species globally. Its colossal wingspan, stretching up to an astonishing 12 inches, makes it an undisputed giant in the moth realm. When considering its total wing surface area, which can reach up to 62 square inches, it ranks only behind the white witch moth and the Hercules moth. This impressive wingspan serves not only as a testament to the wonders of nature but also as an intriguing adaptation for a life spent mostly in flight.

2. Caterpillar Giants

The Atlas Moth's remarkable journey begins in its larval stage, where it takes the form of a sizable caterpillar. Just two weeks after hatching, these caterpillars commence their voracious feeding frenzy. They start by devouring their own eggshells, a resourceful first meal, before turning their attention to the leaves of various trees such as citrus, guava, cinnamon, and Jamaican cherry. This culinary indulgence serves a dual purpose: sustaining them through the pupal stage and providing ample nutrients for their adult moth phase.

In captivity, where they are often found in butterfly conservatories, Atlas Moth caterpillars are carefully confined to dedicated feeding areas to prevent widespread plant devastation. As Luke Brown, the manager of the British Natural History Museum's butterfly house, explains, "We don't let them roam free in the exhibition because they eat so much." This controlled environment ensures the caterpillars accumulate sufficient fat reserves necessary for their subsequent metamorphosis.

Before pupation, these caterpillars can grow up to an astonishing four and a half inches in length. They construct a cocoon meticulously filled with bits of leaves, emerging as magnificent Atlas Moths approximately one month later.

3. A Caterpillar's Defence Arsenal

Beyond their impressive size, Atlas Moth caterpillars possess a formidable defence arsenal. These caterpillars sport a menacing appearance, adorned with a bluish-green hue, spiny protrusions, and a protective white waxy coating. However, their most potent defence mechanism lies in a secretion they can project up to 12 inches away. This noxious substance emits a powerful odour and can deter predators such as ants and lizards.

In addition to their projectile defence, these caterpillars have an "irritant secretion" they can spray up to 20 inches, effectively safeguarding against avian threats. Such adaptations illustrate nature's ingenious ways of ensuring survival for these remarkable creatures.

4. The Silent Adulthood

Once Atlas Moths emerge from their cocoons as adults, they undergo a surprising transformation. Unlike many other moths and butterflies, adult Atlas Moths do not have fully formed mouths. Their proboscis, the feeding appendage, is tiny and non-functional. This peculiar trait means that they do not consume any food during their adult lives. Instead, they rely entirely on the energy reserves accumulated as caterpillars. This seemingly extraordinary behaviour is actually quite common in the moth world, as the sole mission of adult Atlas Moths is to find a mate and continue the species.

5. Wings that Mimic Danger

Perhaps one of the most captivating features of the Atlas Moth is its wingtips, which mimic the appearance of cobra snake heads. This remarkable adaptation serves as a built-in defence mechanism to deter potential predators. When threatened, the Atlas Moth slowly moves its wings, creating an uncanny resemblance to a snake. This behaviour is especially relevant because cobras inhabit the same geographical regions as the Atlas Moth. Given that the moth's primary predators are visually oriented birds and lizards, this wing marking likely evolved as a survival strategy to ward off potential attackers.

In the intricate tapestry of the natural world, the Atlas Moth stands as a testament to the wonders of adaptation and evolution. From its colossal size and impressive caterpillar defences to its silent adulthood and snake-mimicking wings, this moth is a true marvel of nature's design. Studying such incredible creatures offers a glimpse into the remarkable strategies employed by organisms to thrive in their respective ecosystems, enriching our understanding of the complex web of life on Earth.

Should the snake-like markings fail to deter potential threats, the atlas moth possesses deceptive eye-like patterns on its wings. These eye-like patterns serve the dual purpose of startling predators and diverting their attention away from the moth's more fragile body parts. This clever adaptation may increase the moth's chances of survival in the event of an attack.

6. Efficient Mating Behaviour

Atlas moths primarily exist to find suitable mates and reproduce efficiently. To achieve this goal within their limited lifespan, they adopt a strategic approach by staying close to their place of origin for mating. To conserve energy, they predominantly rest during daylight hours, reserving their activity for the night. The female moth emits a pheromone that the male detects through his chemoreceptors, signalling their readiness to mate. This process can extend for up to 24 hours, culminating in the female laying up to 150 eggs before the moth's inevitable demise.

7. Brief Lifespan

The captivating atlas moth graces our world for a mere one to two weeks. These moths are born without the ability to feed, relying solely on the reserves they accumulated during their caterpillar stage. With such a short lifespan, their main focus is on mating and laying eggs. In this race against time, these gentle giants conserve their energy by remaining as motionless as possible.

8. Utilization of Silk Cocoons

When atlas moth caterpillars reach a size of approximately four and a half inches, they begin to construct silken cocoons, a phase that spans around four weeks. These cocoons are woven from strands of silk known as fagara, with the silk's colour varying from tan to brown depending on the caterpillar's diet. In certain regions, these cocoons are harvested and repurposed to create small purses. Additionally, their silk finds application in the production of ties, scarves, and shirts.

