Bengaluru: Ramanagara district, located 50 km from Bangalore, though known for its rich history and various specialties such as silk, Magadi Kempegowda, puppet of Channapattana, close town granite, Nagegowda folk world, Ramdevara hill, Kanwa reservoir, but it is politically vibrant because the district has given four chief ministers to the state so far.

Interestingly enough the district was established as the 28th district of Karnataka on August 23, 2007, when it was separated from Bangalore Rural District.

Kengal Hanumantaiah was the first chief minister from Ramanagara district. He was the second chief minister and the first elected chief minister of the state, who contested and won from the Ramnagara constituency in the 1952 assembly elections.

Ramakrishna Hegde, who was not an MLA, won the by-election of Kanakapura constituency in 1983, and later became the Chief Minister. In 1994, HD Deve Gowda, who won from Ramanagara constituency, became the Chief Minister of the state. He later resigned from the Legislative Assembly in 1996 to become the Prime Minister of India.

In the same year, Ambarish contested the Ramanagara assembly election, which was vacated by Deve Gowda's resignation, but he lost to C. M. Lingappa of Congress. In 2004, HD Kumaraswamy, who was first elected as an MLA from Ramanagara, became the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Among the four taluks of the district, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, and Channapatna taluks have had the post of chief minister. Ramanagara constituency gave three chief ministers to the state. However, none of the elected Chief Ministers from the district have completed their tenure.

As the state assembly elections are approaching, Ramanagara has once again come to the fore as two CM aspirants are contesting from the district. HD Kumaraswamy, who contested twice from Ramanagara, is contesting from the same constituency and is going around the state insisting on forming an independent government.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who dreams of bringing the Congress government to power this time, is also contesting from Kanakapura constituency and has expressed his desire to become the chief minister by saying, "Give me a chance, I am ready to serve you."

However, if Congress wins a majority in this election, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is also a CM aspirant, who in a recent interview has expressed his desire to become the chief minister.

If the Congress wins the majority and High Command favours DK Shivakumar, the number of CM seats in Ramnagar district will increase to five. Similarly, HD Kumaraswamy is certain to become the Chief Minister if JDS gets a majority.

The district of Ramanagara has always been at the forefront of politics in Karnataka, and the upcoming assembly elections are no different. With two CM aspirants from the district and the possibility of the Congress winning a majority, it remains to be seen who will become the next Chief Minister of the state.