RAIN LASHES BENGALURU MANDYA RAMANAGARA ROADS WATERLOGGED TRAFFIC DISRUPTED

Bengaluru: Giving respite from the scorching heat, heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru city and parts of Mandya and Ramanagara districts since yesterday. Several areas were water-logged and traffic movement was slow on major thoroughfares in Majestic, Gandhi Nagar, KR Circle and Corporation areas.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heavy rainfall for Bengaluru for the next two days. According to the weather office, Bengaluru city received 64.8 mm rainfall and HAL airport 52 mm of rain while Rajmahal Guttahalli in West Zone recorded 111.5 mm rain and Vidyaranyapura 89.5 mm.

Many roads including Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Outer Ring Road, Electronic City, Old Airport Road and Koramangala were waterlogged following the incessant rainfall. Motorists are panic-stricken as many two-wheelers were found stuck in the middle of the roads. Many houses were inundated in Yelahanka's Bhadrappa Layout, Chamarajpet, Kamakshipalya and Shivajinagar's Chinnappa Garden.

Following lack of rainfall, water did not flow into Krishna Raja Sagar dam and amid opposition from farmers, Cauvery water was released to Tamil Nadu despite the low water level. A protest has also being launched under the leadership of Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah against the release of water.

Due to the torrential rainfall, all major roads were flooded and vehicles were seen lining up along the Daspath highway. Several vehicles queued up for nearly two km on the Bengaluru-Mysore National Highway in Maddur. On the other hand, many vehicles queued up on both sides of the road. Traffic on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway was severely disrupted due to flooding.