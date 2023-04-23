Bagalkote Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin his twoday visit to pollbound Karnataka on Sunday by offering obeisance to 12thcentury poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama on the occasion of his birth anniversary which is observed as Basava Jayanti On his arrival in Hubballi from Delhi the former AICC President will travel to Kudala Sangama by helicopter for the darshan at Sangamanatha temple and of the Aikya LingaKudala Sangama situated at the confluence of the rivers Krishna and Malaprabha in Bagalakote district is a pilgrim centre The Aikya Mantapa or the holy Samadhi of Basaveshwara popularly known as Basavanna the founder of the Lingayat sect along with a Linga which is believed to be selfborn Swayambhu is hereKudala Sangama is also famed for its Chalukyanstyle Sangameshwara temple where it is believed that Basavanna had worshipped lord Shiva According to his tour plan shared with the media Gandhi will then participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by Utsava Samithi festival committee at Basava Mantapa and take prasada lunch at Kudala Sangama dasoha bhavan This visit of Gandhi is seen as an attempt by the Congress to bolster the Lingayat outreach ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in the state Lingayats are a dominant community constituting about 17 per cent of the state s population largely seen as ruling BJP s votebankHe will then leave for Vijayapura where in the evening he will hold a roadshow He is expected to address the public at Shivaji CircleKanakadasa Circle there On Monday Gandhi will be in Belagavi s Ramdurg where he will interact with sugarcane farmers later take part in Yuva Samvaad in Gadag and address Public Meeting at Hangal before leaving for Delhi PTI