Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) ahs lodged a complaint against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) demanding suspension of the official X account of the saffron party over the depiction of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as Ravana. Sources said that a KPCC delegation has filed a complaint with the Central Cyber Crime Department demanding that the X account of the BJP party should be suspended and necessary legal action should be taken in view of the “very serious criticism and slander” against Rahul Gandhi on the official social media of the BJP.

Bengaluru District Congress Campaign Committee General Secretary Y Puttaraju has lodged a complaint with the Halasuru Gate Cyber Crime Station. In the complaint, the Congress leader said that the BJP is using derogatory words about Rahul Gandhi saying that the BJP has depicted Rahul as India's modern Ravana. Congress objected that this has caused “severe pain to Rahul Gandhi's fans and the party in the country and the state”.

The complainant has demanded that the police should suspend the X account of the BJP and take necessary legal action. The Karnataka Congress on Saturday called for a protest at freedom park in Bengaluru against the BJP poster of Rahul. Meanwhile in Rajasthan too, a complaint has been filed in the ACJM court of Jodhpur against BJP National President JP Nadda and Amit Malviya over the depiction of Rahul as Ravana.