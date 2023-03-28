Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Refuting the allegations of Opposition leaders, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani has asserted that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification was the result of a court judgement based on which the Speaker of the Lok Sabha took the necessary action as per the constitutional procedures.

Smriti Irani called it an 'Operation of Law' under which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Parliament following his conviction by a court of law. As per the judgement, it seemed Gandhi did not defend himself and he thought he was above the law, she said and added that the eventual developments showed that nobody is above the law in the country.

The Union Minister, who took part in a BJP event organised here on Monday ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, accused Rahul Gandhi of passing derogatory remarks against the whole OBC (other backward classes) community. It was unfortunate that they were trying to make it look like that the Central Government was responsible for the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, she said.

Strongly defending the disqualification of the Congress leader, Smriti Irani asked whether the country's democratic principles should be compromised to give an exemption to Rahul Gandhi despite his racial slur against a section of society. She said that what Rahul Gandhi spoke in Britain was total lie as nobody prevented him from going to the Universities in India to make speeches.

Smriti Irani made a dig at the Congress party leaders for what she described as their misplaced viewpoint of applying a separate law for the Gandhi family in a democratic country like India.