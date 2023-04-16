Bengaluru Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in pollbound Karnataka s Kolar on Sunday where he had made Modi surname remarks in 2019 for which he was convicted of criminal defamation leading to his disqualification from Parliament this year Today Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru from where he travels to neighbouring Kolar to address the Jai Bharat rally which will take off by 11 am Several congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge Priyanka Gandhi Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar will mark their presence Party leaders are expecting more than one lakh people to join the Jai Bharat rally The rally was first scheduled on April 5 9 and finally on April 16 The Gandhi scion is scheduled to inaugurate Indira Gandhi Bhavan near the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru later Also read Maha court grants Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from appearance in defamation case“There is a lot of excitement in the Congress over Rahuljis visit to Kolar The party campaign is on and is going very well All the senior state leaders including state unit chief D K Shiv Kumar and CLP leader K Siddaramaiah will attend the April 16 rally senior state leader B K Hari Prasad had told ETV Bharat Rahul who has alleged that his sentencing and disqualification was part of a BJPs agenda to target him is expected to attack the saffron party during his speech in Kolar on Sunday as he has been doing in the past said party insiders adding that the Wayanad visit was meant to showcase the leaders connect with the votersAddressing a rally for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls seeking votes for Congress candidate K H Muniyappa Rahul Gandhi had alleged Why all thieves have Modi surname Rahul Gandhi reiterated his Modi surname remark at a public rally in Corporation Grounds in KGF