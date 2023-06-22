PROMINENT BENGALURU PRESCHOOL ACCUSED OF LEAVING TODDLERS UNATTENDED VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Bengaluru: A prominent Montessori preschool in Karnataka capital Bengaluru has been accused of leaving toddlers unattended leaving them at risk. A purported video of a kid hitting his junior has gone viral causing uproar among the parents. The video is said to be of Tenderfoot Montessori preschool located at Chikkalasandra area of Bengaluru.

In the video, the senior kid wearing a white t-shirt is seen repeatedly hitting his junior in a yellow t-shirt. A female teacher is seen momentarily entering the classroom. As soon as she leaves the room, the senior kid goes to the junior and slaps him. The kid intermittently hits and slaps the junior dashing him to the ground at times.

Towards the end of the video, the junior toddler hides behind a classmate, but it does not stop the senior from slapping and hitting him. The victim toddler has been identified as Akshara. Akshara along with her brother Aadyanth are said to have been admitted to the school recently. The parents of the kids enrolled at the Montessori school said that they received a disturbing video showing toddlers being left unattended in a closed room.

The parents have termed the incident as serious while demanding action against the administration for dereliction of their duties. “I know its difficult to watch for any parent of a toddler. The kids were left unattended for 10 minutes in which anything could have happened to her,” a parent said. “Humble request, please don't send your kids to this school. Please let your family and friends know as well. lt is totally inhumane. Please rethink to send children to Tenderfoot,” the parent said.

There was no word from the accused Montessori school over the matter.