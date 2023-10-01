PROHIBITORY ORDERS CLAMPED IN SHIVAMOGGA TOWN AREA AFTER TENSION OVER STONE PELTING INCIDENTS

Shivamogga (Karnataka): The Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the Ragi Gudda area here, where tension prevailed following alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday, police officials said.

According to police sources, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles, and injuring several people, allegedly following the rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession here today. A police official said they have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is currently under control.

The police resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the mob, police said, adding, additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, have been dispatched to the spot. They said some people have also been taken into custody.