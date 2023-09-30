PRIYA FOOD STORE ATTRACTS PEOPLE AT DFRL DRDO MILLETS EXHIBITION IN MYSORE

Mysore (Karnataka): Priya Food store drew a huge crowd during the two-day Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) - DRDO Millets Food exhibition in the city. People flocked to the store in large numbers to get information about the products. People also tasted the products and expressed their happiness.

A two-day National Conference on Cereals for Military Rations and Specific Nutrient Requirements was conducted by DFRL-DRDO, Mysore on the September 29-30.

Concerts and an exhibition on millets was also held on the occasion. The staff of Priya Food gave information to people who visited the store and introduced dishes prepared from more than 30 millets.

Sunanda, a staff of Priya Food told ETV Bharat, "We are paying more attention to millet products. Our company has developed a variety of food items from healthy millets. We have nine types of products here, including cookies for kids. Also there are sugar-free and jaggery cookies. It is good for the health. The purpose of our company is to provide healthy food to people''.

''People are coming to our store in large numbers. We also gave food to the people to taste and received a good response. We are launching many more different products in the market soon," Sunanda said.