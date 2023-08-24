Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Bengaluru on Saturday to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and the ISRO team for successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, which attracted the attention of the world, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a tour of South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit, watched the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing from there on Wednesday. Then Prime Minister addressed the nation and congratulated the ISRO team from there.

After returning from abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit ISRO and congratulate the scientists. "For that, he will arrive in Bengaluru at 6 p.m. on August 26 and visit ISRO at 7 p.m. He will be with the scientists for about two hours," sources said. According to the sources, after congratulating everyone, who contributed to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the Prime Minister will return to New Delhi.

DK Shivakumar visited ISRO and congratulated scientists: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited ISRO on Wednesday evening and congratulated the ISRO Chief S Somnath and the team of scientists on the success of the Chandrayaan-3. ISRO Chief Somnath, UR Rao Space Center Director Sankaran, Project Director Veeramuthu, Assistant Project Director Kalpana, Machine Maintenance Director Srikanth, and other scientists were felicitated by DK Shivakumar with 'Mysore Peta', shawls. He also garlanded the ISRO chief and other senior officers.

Hailing the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, DK Sivakumar said, "Your achievement of successfully landing Vikram on the moon is commendable. You are the pride of India''. Shivakumar also got brief information about the Chandrayaan-3 project and the Deputy Chief Minister also witnessed moments of happiness among scientists. He said that the efforts of all the scientists and staff of ISRO, who worked hard for the project on the occasion, are unforgettable.

