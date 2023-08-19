Prime Minister Modi's address to G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In an address at the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meet being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's digital transformation and its commitment to inclusive digital development. The event, attended by dignitaries from across the globe, provided a platform for discussing the future of the digital economy.

PM Modi extended a warm welcome to the attendees, emphasizing Bengaluru's status as a hub for science, technology, and entrepreneurship, and said, "There is no better place than Bengaluru to discuss the digital economy. He lauded India's journey of digitalization, which began with the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015.

The Prime Minister attributed this transformation to innovation, speedy implementation, and a spirit of inclusion, stating that "the scale, speed, and scope of this transformation is beyond imagination." Over 850 million internet users. Innovative programs like Aadhaar, which covers more than 1.3 billion citizens, Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity revolutionizing financial inclusion, nearly 10 billion monthly transactions on the UPI instant payment system, over 45 per cent of global real-time payments happening in India.

The CoWIN portal's role in the Covid vaccination drive, the Gati-Shakti platform for infrastructure and logistics, the Government e-Marketplace for transparent procurement, the Open Network for Digital Commerce democratizing e-Commerce, digitized taxation systems promoting transparency and e-governance, Upcoming AI-powered language translation platform, Bhashini.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India's diverse landscape makes it an ideal testing ground for scalable, secure, and inclusive solutions that can benefit the entire world. He proudly announced the creation of the India Stack, an online Global Public Digital Goods Repository, to ensure inclusivity, especially for nations in the Global South. (ANI)