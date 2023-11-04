POWER SHARING ARRANGEMENTS IN KARNATAKA DCM SHIVAKUMAR TELLS MINISTERS NOT TO SPEAK TO MEDIA

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued warnings to all the ministers in Karnataka to avoid making statements on "power-sharing arrangements in the state' to media persons. DCM Shivakumar made it clear that this applies to him also.

The DCM was speaking on the sidelines of the meeting held at the CM's residence. "I have told ministers not to give statements to the media on party-related issues. The ministers were told not to speak openly to reporters. It dents the party's and the government's image and also puts the government in trouble. The CM has given instructions not to fall into the trap of the media''.

"We should not discuss anything about power sharing in the state. People gave us a mandate for five years. What we promised to voters as guarantees were implemented. The Congress ministers should focus on their work and not spoil their future by giving open statements in the media. We should desist from spoiling the future of the party," Shivakumar added.

''The state ministers were told to prepare a district-wise list of aspirants keen on contesting Lok Sabha elections. We received the list of some of the aspiring candidates. After the receipt of the list of aspiring candidates, we will conduct a voters' survey,'' Shivakumar said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arranged a breakfast meeting with Cabinet ministers, including DCM DK Shivakumar at his official residence "Kaveri" on Saturday morning. Several ministers attended the meeting.