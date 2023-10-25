Bengaluru: A major racket of sex determination tests and thereafter carrying out abortion for female fetuses was busted by police in Bengaluru. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.

Four arrested accused — Shivalingegowda, Nayan Kumar, Naveen Kumar, and Viresh — were operating the racket of gender detection from an almshouse. The four racketeers had connived with a doctor for carrying out the shady operation.

The illegal fetus gender detection or scanning centre was operating for the past several years. On October 15, a police patrol led by Manjunath from Baiyappanahalli police station noticed that a person was driving a car in a suspicious manner. He was asked to stop by the police patrol.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped the vehicle. The police patrol then chased the car and was successful in stopping it. Police grilled Shivlingegowda, Nayan Kumar, and the pregnant woman who were travelling in the car. As their reply was not found satisfactory, they were taken into custody and further interrogated by the police.

The fourth accused Viresh, who was arrested later by the police, along with others was operating the machine to find out the gender of the fetus. During the sex determination if the fetus was found to be female, then they asked a pregnant woman to go for an abortion. The racketeers were charging gullible customers the price ranging from Rs 15000 to 20,000 per case.