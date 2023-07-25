Bengaluru: Five suspected terrorists who were arrested in Bengaluru for plotting terror attack in the city were supplied arms by a man convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers arrested the accused namely Suhail, Omar, Zahid, Mudasir and Faisal six days back. The officers are now trying to trace the source of the weapons that were recovered from the five.

Investigations have revealed that another suspect, Junaid, who is yet to be arrested transferred weapons to Faizal and Mudaseer, who are currently in police custody. The three later went to T Begur near Nelamangala where the weapons were transferred in a bag.

The movements of the accused have been captured in a CCTV camera located near a private hospital in Hebbal. It was learnt that the accused was previously jailed in a POCSO case. A team of CCB police has visited Yeswantpur railway station and T Begur near Nelamangala to collect further evidence.

The police custody of the five suspected terrorists will end tomorrow. Sources said that the CCB police will produce the accused in court tomorrow and seek further extension.

Meanwhile, the CCB police is collecting information about Junaid, one of the two accused who are on the run. Junaid, who had a passport even before he was involved in the RT Nagar murder case in 2017, got a Dubai visa and flew abroad in 2021. The assassination in which Junaid was involved had no international connection so the police did not confiscate his passport.

Police records revealed that from Dubai, Junaid traveled through the Middle East and is presently in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. CCB police is preparing to trace Junaid with the help of Interpol. Also a lookout notice has been issued against Junaid. It is being suspected that he settled abroad.