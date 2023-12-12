New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Supreme Court's December 11 verdict on Article 370 has strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and has reminded everyone that what define the nation are bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance. PM Modi said that the last four years in Jammu and Kashmir have been marked with a renewed faith in grassroots democracy, with development, democracy and dignity replacing disillusionment, disappointment and despondency.

In an opinion piece, the Prime Minister said that he was crystal clear about one thing that the people of J and K want development and want to contribute to the development of India based on their strengths and skills. PM Modi's opinion piece has appeared in his blog and in several newspapers on Tuesday, a day after the apex court upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

Modi noted as to how as a BJP member associated with the issue for many decades he had developed a nuanced understanding of the specifics and complexities involved. He further said that the J and K people want a better quality of life for their children free from violence and uncertainty, adding his government gave primacy to three pillars of understanding citizens' concerns, building trust through supportive actions, and prioritising "development, development and more development".

"I have had the opportunity of being connected with the Jammu and Kashmir Andolan from a very early part of my life. I belong to an ideological framework where Jammu and Kashmir was not merely a political issue. But, it was about addressing the aspirations of society," PM said. Today, every child in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is born with a clean canvas, where he or she can paint a future full of vibrant aspirations, he commented.

Saying that the SC delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), the Prime Minister said that the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian. "The Supreme Court rightly observed that the decision taken on 5th August 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. The Court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature," he said.

"Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations. It is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary, where the Himalayas reach for the sky, and where the pristine waters of its lakes and rivers mirror the heavens. But, for the last seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability, something which the wonderful people never deserved," PM Modi said.

He said that sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a big victim of colonial-era economic and mental subjugation. "At the time of independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we decided to continue with the confused society approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests," he said.

PM Modi further said that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee held an important portfolio in the Nehru Cabinet and could have remained in government for a long time. "Yet, he quit the Cabinet over the Kashmir issue and preferred the tough road ahead, even if it meant paying with his life. His efforts and sacrifice led to crores of Indians becoming emotionally attached with the Kashmir issue. Years later, Atal Ji, at a public meeting in Srinagar gave the powerful message of 'Insaniyat', 'Jamhooriyat' and ‘Kashmiriyat’, which has also always been a source of great inspiration," Modi said.