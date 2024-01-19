Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Built with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crores, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US.

At the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, "Bengaluru is a city that connects aspirations with innovation and achievement. Bengaluru connects India's technological capability with global demand. This new Boeing campus strengthens the identity of Bengaluru. It will be Boeing's largest facility outside the United States..."

"In the last 10 years, India's aviation market has completely transformed. Today every aviation stakeholder is filled with new energy. Today India has become the third largest domestic aviation market in the world. The number of domestic passengers will increase further in the coming years and in view of this growing demand, our airlines have placed orders for many new aircraft. It is also the right time for Boeing and other international companies to link their growth with India's rapid growth," Modi added.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was also in attendance at the inauguration event. "As we witness the launch of two important Boeing initiatives by our honourable Prime Minister, this occasion adds yet another feather to the illustrious cap of Karnataka, a state that has consistently stood at the forefront of technological advancement in India," Siddaramaiah said.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources.

PM Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme aimed at empowering women in aviation in India. “The launch of the Boeing Sukanya programme will provide ample opportunities for young women to receive skill training in the aviation sector,” the Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said.