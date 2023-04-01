Bengaluru: Social activist Mohammad Arif Jameel has filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court against the state government's recent decision to cancel the four percent reservation given to Minorities under Category 2B in its recent order. The date of hearing of the application is yet to be fixed. The petitioner has requested the cancellation of the order issued by the state government on March 27 that included Minorities in the 'Economically Backward Class' (EWS) category after doing away with the 2B reservation allotted for them. He also demanded an interim stay on the implementation of the order until the petition is disposed of.

The Karnataka government decided on March 24 to cancel the 4 per cent reservation given to Minorities under Category 2B and added them to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Calling it a 'hasty' and 'flawed' decision of the state government to push Muslims under the general category and make them compete for the 10 per cent reservations allotted to the EWS, the petition mentioned that it is a politically motivated call by the ruling BJP government ahead of the state assembly elections.

The Karnataka government transferred the 4 percent reservation allotted to the Minorities to the two most dominant caste groups in Karnataka- the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas, equally. "The state government is not leaving any stone unturned in meting out injustice to a particular minority community which falls even behind the SC-ST categories when it comes to economic, educational and social development, the petition said. This is in addition to the prevalent atrocities against the Muslim community, the petition alleged.

In the recent cabinet meeting led by Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided to cancel the 2B reservation and create new categories 2C and 2D instead of categories 3A and 3B. It was also decided to add the castes that fall under 3A and 3B categories under new categories 2C and 2D.

According to an order issued by the Secretary of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare on Thursday, the total OBC reservation remains at 32% across four categories - Category 1 (4%), Category 2A (15%), Category 2C (6%), and Category 2D (7%). While announcing the new reservation categories, Chief Minister Bommai stated that there is no provision under the Constitution for a reservation to religious minorities. Even BR Ambedkar had stated that reservation is only for castes and not for religious minorities, he reasoned. He also clarified that the same economic criteria will continue to be applied under the EWS quota for Muslims and other communities that qualify for it.