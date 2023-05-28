Chamarajanagar: With mercury levels soaring high, patients coming to a hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar for treatment are carrying table fans with them as none of the fans are working there. The situation has been witnessed at Chamarajanagar Mother and Child Hospital.

The pregnant women who have come for treatment are suffering a lot as it is unbearably hot inside the hospital. Their relatives have bought fans with their own money and are using those in the hospital. They said that they were compelled to bring their own fans as none of the fans installed in the hospital are working. The patients and their relatives had informed the doctors and officials of the hospital about the problem but the situation has remained unchanged.

Gurumurthy, a relative of a patient admitted in this hospital, said that there are no facilities for patients. "We have to arrange the basic necessities by paying from our own pockets. The fans are not working and it is impossible to endure such heat. To overcome this situation, some patients and their relatives have brought table fans from outside. They have kept the fans next to their patient's bed in the ward and in the waiting areas where relatives sit," said Gurumurthy.

Also Read: Doctors remove 6.5-cm tumour from man's food pipe at Delhi hospital

The temperature in several parts of the state is very high for the last few weeks and the meteorological department has predicted that it may rise further. While some areas have received rainfall, dry weather prevails in most parts.

The incident at Chamarajnagar hospital has come to light a month after a hospital in Gurugram went without power for almost 12 hours. Doctors had to treat patients in the OPD and wards by using the torchlight of their mobile phones. The entire services at the Gurugram Civil Hospital was thrown out of gear due to this.