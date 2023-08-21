PASSENGER HARASSES TWO AIR HOSTESSES ON INDIGO FLIGHT FROM MALDIVES HELD AT BENGALURU AIRPORT

Bengaluru: A 51-year-old passenger from Maldives allegedly harassed two air hostesses, who came to attend him on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Male. He even asked for sexual favours from one of them. After landing at Kempegowda International Airport, the man was arrested, police said.

Akram Ahmed, a resident of Male in Maldives has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman intending to outrage modesty) and 409 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the IPC. The incident took place onboard IndiGo flight on August 18 after it departed from the Velana International Airport in Male.

According to the complainant, Ahmed called the cabin crew and asked for a glass of beer and cashews. An air hostess came to serve the bear and dry fruits to him. The air hostess said that while taking the glass from her, the passenger misbehaved with her and stated, ''I have been looking for a girl like you for the last 51 years. I will give you 100 dollars instead of 10 dollars. Keep the rest. How much do you charge for service? When are you free?" She also complained that Ahmed touched her inappropriately.

According to police, when another air hostess went to him and asked him to pay for what he had ordered, Ahmed put his hand inside his pocket on the pretext of taking out money and made obscene gestures at her.

While the flight was landing, he stood up from his seat twice or thrice and misbehaved when a crew member asked him to remain seated for sometime. An official of IndiGo lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru International Airport police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and Ahmed was arrested. The accused had come to India on a business visa, DCP Lakshmi Prasad of North East Division said.