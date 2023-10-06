PASSENGER FINED FOR EATING GOBI MANCHURIAN INSIDE BENGALURU METRO

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) registered a case against a passenger for eating Gobi Manchurian inside the metro, officials said on Friday. A fine of Rs 500 has been imposed for violating train rules. Officials said that this is the first time that BMRCL has taken such a step.

The person violated the rule used to travel between Jayanagar and Sampige Road in 'Namma Metro'. Recently, a video of a passenger eating food was captured and went viral. The young man was caught on video eating food ignoring the advice of his friends not to eat inside the metro.

According to the rules, food cannot be consumed on the metro train. The BMRCL lodged a complaint with the Jayanagar police station and fined the passenger for consuming food and violating the rules. Namma Metro officials said that the passenger assured them that such a mistake would not be repeated.

"We are creating awareness about etiquette to be followed while using metro services through audio and video messages. We request commuters not to violate rules and invite trouble," Metro officials said.