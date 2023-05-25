PASSENGER BOOKED FOR MOLESTING INDIGO STAFFER ON BOARD AIRASIA FLIGHT

Devanahalli Karnataka A female staff member of IndiGo Airlines has filed a complaint at the Kempegowda International Airport police station alleging that a passenger intentionally touched her and sexually assaulted her A complaint has been registered against the passenger 40yearold Sijin from KeralaThis incident took place on May 22 in the morning when a passenger behaved indecently towards the female staff of IndiGo Airlines The IndiGo Airlines staff was heading from Cochin to Bhopal via the Bangalore route on an AirAsia flightThe accused passenger who was sitting in seat number 38 of the flight was supposed to travel to Goa He came to the IndiGo staffer and asked for information about changing the flight She told him to land at Kempegowda International Airport and take another flight to GoaWhile she was standing near the seat passenger Sijin touched her back When she asked him why he touched her he simply did not give any answer The victim registered a case under 354A of the Act against the accused in the police station here alleging the passenger deliberately touched her and behaved rudelyIn a similar incident early last month a Swedish national was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member onboard an IndiGo BangkokMumbai flight The drunk accused had also allegedly misbehaved with a fellow passenger and created a ruckus midair The accused identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonasm 63 was arrested after a complaint by IndiGo Airlines Notably the Kempegowda incident is the 9th such case of unruly airline passengers misbehaving with the crew according to officialsAlso read You Shut up I am not your servant IndiGo Air hostess tells passenger