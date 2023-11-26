PARTIES MUST UNITE TO PROTECT JALLIKATTU AND SAVE SANATANA DHARMA TEJASVI SURYA

Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on Sunday asked political parties to unite to save 'Sanatana Dharma', saying there are attempts by "some forces with an agenda" to stop traditional games such as 'Jallikattu' and 'Kambala'.

The 33-year-old MP was speaking on the second and last day of Kambala, the slush track buffalo race of coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod in neighbouring Kerala, which is happening in the state capital for the first time.

"We have seen that today some forces with various agendas are going to the courts and doing many things to stop our traditional games such as 'Jallikattu' and 'Kambala'," Surya said.