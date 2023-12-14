Mysore (Karnataka): Following the security breach in Parliament on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Wednesday, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Mysuru office of Karnataka MP Pratap Simha, who is said to have provided visitor passes to the intruders, who barged into the Lok Sabha and burst smoke canisters there. Tight security arrangements were put in place in an outside the BJP MP's office as a precautionary measure.

Simha at the centre of Parliament security breach: BJP MP, Pratap Simha, who represents Mysuru is in the eye of the storm after the security breach inside the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha was briefly disrupted on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Wednesday when two intruders Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma barged into the well of the Lok Sabha by jumping over the benches from the visitor's gallery and burst coloured smoke canisters inside the house.

Two more intruders Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi created ruckus and burst smoke canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. Two of the intruders are said to have been issued visitors passes in the name of of Simha leaving the BJP MP in the soup. Sources said that one of the accused identified as Manoranjan, a resident of Vijayanagar, Mysore introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend and got the two visitor passes issued from the office of Simha.

It is said that the two got the visitor passes on the pretext of “watching the new Parliament”.

Congress protest in Mysuru against Simha: Following the Parliament security breach on Wednesday, the District Congress in Mysuru protested against Pratap Simha and demanded that Simha should be interrogated after the incident.

Tight security outside Simha's office: In view of the Congress protests, Karntataka Police has put in place tight security arrangements outside the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order situation. A contingent of the Karnataka State Reserve Force has been deployed in the area even as barricade has been put up by the local Devaraja Police Station in front of the MP's office inside Jaladarshini Guest House.

The office has also been cordoned off by police.

Tight police cordon near Parliament intruder's house: A tight police cordon has been placed near the house of one of the Parliament intruders Manoranjan by the local police station in the 2nd phase of Vijayanagar. Security has been put in place under the leadership of an inspector. On Wednesday, accused Manoranjan's father Devarajegowda spoke to the media but refused to comment today.

Sources have confirmed that officials of the Central Intelligence Department will visit Manoranjan's house and conduct an inspection.

Delhi Police registers case under UAPA; 5 of 6 arrested: On Thursday, Delhi Police which is investigating the case said it has arrested five of six accused and registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Parliament security breach case. Sources said that the case was registered under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

While four intruders Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are in police custody, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram. Police said hunt is on for their other accomplice identified as Lalit.

Parliament security breach meticulously planned: Police said that the six accused in the Parliament security breach had known each other for four years and hatched the plan to intrude into the Parliament a few days ago. Acording to police sources, the accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms and had also done a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday to execute their plan.