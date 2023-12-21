Bagalkote: Delhi Police has arrested a techie in Bagalkote in connection with the parliament security breach case on December 13. It has been learned that 30-year-old Saikrishna Jagali is the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bagalakote, Vittal Magalu. He is currently being interrogated by the Delhi Police.

Saikrishna's name popped up during Manoranjan's interrogation, one of the primary accused in the case. As per sources, Saikrishna was Manoranjan's batchmate at Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) and works with Enrich Video Company.

Saikrishna's father, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Jagali said that his son was summoned for questioning because Manoranjan D and Saikrishna were roommates. "Police will conduct a proper interrogation and send him back in two days. We will give out comprehensive information after he is back," he told Etv Bharat.

As per sources, the custody of the four accused in the Parliamentary Breach Case: Manoranjan D, Amol Shide, Neelam Devi, and Sagar Sharma ends on December 21 following which they will be produced in Patiala House Court.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliamentary attack of 2001, Lok Sabha witnessed a ruckus as Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma jumped into the House opening smoke canisters and shouting slogans while Neelam Devi and Amol Shide, two of their accomplices protested outside the Parliament. Massive questions on the security of the MPs were raised in the House with the opposition demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Amarnath Reddy said, "Four officials from Delhi Police are interrogating Saikrishna. They have gone to Delhi via Hyderabad. No further information is available."

As per reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Pratap Simha's office had provided Manoranjan D with two entry passes. Sources revealed that shoes were not checked in Parliament which enabled the duo to hide canisters inside their shoes and get into the Lok Sabha as visitors.