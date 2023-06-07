Bengaluru: Veteran politician and former Union minister Farooq Abdullah was in Bengaluru Wednesday to meet former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda at the latter's Padmanabhanagar residence in the city. The meeting of two bigwigs created a buzz in the political circles.

The president of the Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference was accorded a warm welcome by HD Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister of Karnataka. Kumaraswamy is the son of JDS chief HD Deve Gowda. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir enquired about Deve Gowda's health. Similarly, the former PM Deve Gowda also asked about his well-being.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the National Conference leader said, "For the sake of the country, everyone should go together in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The regional parties should have a truck with the main opposition parties to take on the BJP in the general election. The country should not be divided on religious lines. Unity in diversity is the essence of our society. We are one despite having diverse cultures. So the survival of the country is of utmost importance. If the country survives then we will survive."

Calling meeting with Deve Gowda a courtesy call, Abdullah said, "I came over to this place to extend my thanks to him for his contribution to Kashmir when he was the Prime Minister. The former prime minister visited the Valley and even the bordering areas. So I was expressing my gratitude to him."

Commenting on the movie "The Kerala Story", the veteran politician from Jammu and Kashmir, said, "The film was made to divide the country. Making such film tantamounts to dividing the Constitution. The screening of such films is dangerous for the society and the country as well," he said.

Speaking about the Odisha train tragedy, he said, "It was a very painful and shocking incident. A thorough investigation should be conducted and those found guilty must be punished. People should know what led to the accident." Apart from Kumaraswamy, Legislative Council member (MLC) BM Farooq, former minister R Roshan Baig, HD Revanna, and others were present during the meeting.