Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka for introducing "IAS bonded labour policy" in the state by engaging 30 IAS officers to 'serve' its alliance leaders, who are on a huddle to chalk out a winning formula to beat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The former Chief Minister expressed surprise over the fact that IAS officers, who are symbols of state's ability and efficiency, have been deputed as "door keepers" to serve politicians. He said it is in clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, however, maintained that due protocol for state guests has been followed.

"In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance, Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage and self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk?" Kumaraswamy asked in a tweet sharing a list of names of IAS officer's who are deputed to host the political leaders attending the meeting.

Incidentally, BJP leader from Karnataka Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) also criticised the Congress government for the same. "Karnataka Congress Government has spent crores of rupees from taxpayer's money for the “Mahataghbandhan Meeting” at Bengaluru. The government has misused its power and deputed IAS officers to welcome political leaders who are on a visit for Political agenda. Karnataka Congress leaders could have spent this amount from their party, Why waste taxpayers' money for such a Political event?

With a call for unity, top leaders of 26 opposition parties began crucial deliberations on Monday to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting on Monday, where discussions are on to finalise the agenda for the formal talks starting this morning.

Noting that IAS officers are symbols of State's ability and efficiency, and they play a key role in State's development, Kumaraswamy said deputing these officials as "door keepers" to serve politicians reflects the height of the arrogance of the ruling party.

"This is clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules. I was surprised and shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect and honour. The Chief Secretary who issued such a controversial order is answerable to the people," he said.

The former CM further alleged that the "Capitalist Congress party" has introduced IAS bonded labour policy in the state thus ushering a new colonial administrative system in the country. "Yes, Congress is always known for being infamous. That is the asset of the party with the hand symbol," he said, accusing the Congress of showing extreme arrogance to Kannadigas for their mistake of giving 135 seats.

"In Sathya Yuga, Hiranyakashyap was destroyed for capturing astadikpalakas and making them his stepping stones. Congress too has initiated its own decline by deputing 30 IAS officers as gatekeepers of its alliance partners," he added. Reacting to Kumaraswamy's criticism, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, the former CM is desperate to making such statements as he wants to be in the news.