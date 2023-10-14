ON SUSPICION OF HONEY TRAPPING KARNATAKA WOMAN PARADED WITH GARLAND OF SHOES

Belagavi(Karnataka): A woman was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes in a village in Belagavi district of Karnataka by local people on the suspicion of honey trapping, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at Ghataprabha Mrutyunjaya area near Gokak town.

The police have taken the lady to the custody following the allegations of honey trapping against her. They have also lodged a complaint against the locals for assaulting and parading the lady. Sridevi, was accused of carrying out honey trapping by locals and she was questioned on this.When the arguments broke out, she was dragged out of her house and assaulted by the group of locals.