Hubballi: India's batting ace KL Rahul never fails to amaze. On the pitch, the lanky big-hitter has been part of team's memorable victories. Off the pitch, his philanthrophic activities often drew attention.

On many occasions, he provided financial assistance for the education of students. Now, Rahul has provided financial assistance for the education of a student of the Sudagadu Siddhar community. His timely help helped a girl to join the school. Earlier, Rahul had given financial assistance to a student from Bagalkote's Jamkhandi to join in a prestigious college in Hubballi.

This time, the beneficiary is Srishti Kulavi, who is a resident of Siddeshwar Colony, Dharwad. Shrishti, the daughter of Hanumanthappa and Sumitra, dreams of becoming a doctor in future. But the poverty at home hindered the girl's education. Srishti's father Hanumanthappa contacted BJP leader and social worker Manjunath Hebasuru in this regard. Manjunath talked to cricketer KL Rahul and asked him to provide financial assistance for the girl's education.

Hanumanthappa said, "KL Rahul has given financial assistance to my daughter to join the school. When we contacted BJP leader and social worker Manjunath about this, he spoke to KL Rahul, who helped us. We are eternally indebted to KL Rahul for his help."