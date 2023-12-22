Mysore: It's heartwarming to know that late US President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address that inspired children and adults to understand the importance of civic action and public service is relevant even today- “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

Imbibing the same, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) gave back to his alma mater in Gadi Chowk by donating Rs 1.5 crores to construct a well-equipped school building in place of the old dilapidated building.

Dr Satchidananda Murthy is an American resident and a medical practitioner by profession. He had studied at the Senior Primary School near Gadi Chowk in 1958 which was started by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar way back in 1918.

This century-old school had reached a dilapidated state due to the lack of adequate maintenance. Upon knowing the poor condition of his school, he immediately decided to fund its renovation.

As per accounts, the cost of renovating the building was estimated at Rs 18 lakh. A philanthrophic Murthy aimed at building a well-equipped two-storied school building and donated Rs 1.5 crores for the construction.

The new building will accommodate a computer education room, library, auditorium and classroom on the ground floor, a 300-seat auditorium on the first floor, and a toilet, and dining room on the second floor.

The building is ready to be inaugurated next month in the presence of the Minister of Primary Education, Sri. Madhu Bangarappa.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Headmaster Ravikumar said, "Dr. Satchidananda Murthy studied in this school in 1958. He had enquired about the condition of his alma mater following which one of his friends came knocking at our doors. We were quick to send in the documents after which stated Rs 18 lakh for the renovation. However, he went ahead and donated a crore for a well-furnished and resourced school building."