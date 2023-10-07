New Delhi: Against the backdrop of uncertainty over land acquisition, ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, has told the Supreme Court that it is “not desirous of keeping the land and will return the entire land of 2,643 acres”, acquired for its proposed six-million tonnes steel plant in Karnataka. The steel producer said the amount paid of Rs 267 crore can also be forfeited by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The counsel, representing ArcelorMittal India, submitted before the top court that given the changed scenario, the petitioner is not desirous of keeping the land and will return 2,643 acres. “Learned counsel for the petitioner, on instructions, states that given the changed scenario the petitioner is not desirous of keeping the land and will return the entire land of 2,643 acres. The amount paid of Rs 267 crore can also be forfeited by the development board”, said the bench, in its order.

The counsel, representing the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, requested the court to grant time to obtain instructions in the matter. The apex court issued notice on the petition filed by Arcelor Mittal. “Given the aforesaid changed situation, learned counsel for respondent No 1 (KIADB) accepts notice in the aforesaid context”, noted the bench.

The apex court also noted the concern of the counsel representing the farmers regarding the compensation. “We may note the concern of the learned counsel representing the farmers that they have to receive compensation and whether the petitioner or any third party with whom the Board has to deal with”, noted the bench, while scheduling the matter for further hearing on October 30.