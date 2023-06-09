Bengaluru A 21 year old woman from the city has filed a complaint at the Parappana Agrahara police station stating that she was subjected to cruelty by her husband who has been denying her conjugal relationship for a year officials said The woman a house wife has stated that she isn t happy at all with her marriage because of the depravity and that her man has already shattered all her dreams of leading a happy married life Her woes compound as her husband is said to be a short tempered person according to her plaint The woman also charged that her husband was not willing to sign the divorce papers with mutual consent Though I talk to him sweetly many a times he gets angry for trivial things The chemistry between the two was not working and his romance too appears shallow the woman has chargedThe couple was married more than a year ago The wife is from Mandya district while her husband is from Hassan district Their marriage was fixed by both the families and both were completely strangers until they were married The husband now works as a supervisor in a security service firm operating out of Electronic CityContrasting court rulings Last month the Allahabad High Court allowed divorce of a couple from Varanasi for indulging in sexual indifference It held on that denying sex with the spouse for a long time without any basis amounts to mental cruelty The divorce application was earlier rejected by a Family Court Unsatisfied with the decision Yadav decided to challenge the ruling in the High Court In his appeal Yadav claimed that his marital probeDelhi High Court in one of its ruling has quoted the legislation that denial of cohabitationconjugal relationship over a period of one year or more would tantamount to cruelty It also maintained that it cannot hold that denial of sex simpliciter within the period of one year would be a case of exceptional hardship The court threw out the petition seeking divorce on the ground that the denial of conjugal relations does not cause exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity to either or both of them