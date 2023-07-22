NO QUESTION OF JOINING ANY ALLIANCE BE IT NDA OR INDIA SAYS HD DEVE GOWDA

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that there is no question of his party joining any alliance.

"We are a regional party. I have discussed with our MLAs to save this regional party. I have met everyone and given advice to the MLAs on the way forward," the former Prime Minister told reporters late on Friday, July 21 night.

Deve Gowda held a long consultation with the MLAs in the meeting which lasted till late on Thursday, July 20 night. HD Deve Gowda said that NDA is on one side and INDIA is on the other. "So, I shared my experience with the MLAs. HD Kumaraswamy is the leader of Janata Dal (Secular). He is working on the responsibility of the party. I told my experience to Kumaraswamy too. I am ready to give all advice," the 90-year-old leader said.

''Kumaraswamy had earlier Tweeted against the use of IAS officers for the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. BJP leaders fought in the Assembly over it. BJP has increased in numbers in the House. It cannot be ignored. BJP boycotted the Session. Then Kumaraswamy also followed the BJP. For this reason, someone should not build a story and create a relationship that BJP-JDS is together,'' Devegowda clarified about the speculations of the BJP-JDS alliance.

''I am well aware of national politics. Saving this regional party is necessary in the interest of the people of Karnataka. I am not speaking for political gain. I have struggled throughout my life. Neither with the National Democratic Alliance nor INDIA (the alliance led by the Congress), we will fight independently,'' the JDS supremo said.

As many as 26 Opposition parties have come together to take on the Narendra Modi-led regime. In the recently held meeting in Bengaluru, it was decided to name the alliance INDIA. Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power at the Centre.

