NIRMALA SITHARAMAN DUSHYANT GAUTAM KUMAR IN BENGALURU TO SELECT LOP

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam Kumar arrived in Bengaluru today as high command's central observers for the state BJP Legislative Party meeting this evening where the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) will be selected.

The BJP Legislative Party meeting is scheduled to be held at ITC Gardenia Hotel near UB City in Bengaluru this evening. This is the first Legislative Party meeting under the chairmanship of the newly appointed BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, son of BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier, Sitharaman was welcomed by Vijayendra at the airport and Kumar arrived at the BJP office sometime later. After arriving here, Sitharaman and Kumar met senior BJP leaders including BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

The two central observers first visited Dhavalagiri, Yeddyurappa's residence in Dollars Colony, where they held talks along with the state organising general secretary Rajesh.

From Yeddyurappa's residence, the high command representatives went to RT Nagar and met Bommai. They inquired about his health and held discussions with him. Later, they also arrived at the house of disgruntled BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Former DCMs R Ashok and Dr. Ashwatthanarayan, former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, former Minister Sunil Kumar, and Basangouda Patil Yatnal are in the race for the LoP's post.

The LoP will be named at the Legislative Council meeting. According to party sources, BJP SC Morcha state president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy or Tejaswinigowda may even bag the position if a woman candidate is selected.