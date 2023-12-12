NIGERIAN HELD FOR HOARDING DRUGS WORTH RS 21 CRORE IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: Anti-Narcotics Wing officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) caught one foreign national for allegedly hoarding drugs worth Rs 21 crore, intending to sell it during the New Year celebrations.

The Nigerian national, identified as Leonard Okwudili (44), has been arrested and nearly 16 kg of narcotics, 500 grams cocaine, a mobile phone and other items were recovered from his possession.

It has been learnt that the Nigerian had come to India on a business visa a year ago and has been living in a rented house in Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. Ahead of the New Year, he had collected the drugs from foreign nationals residing in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. After which, he had hidden the drugs under clothes, bed sheets and inside soap and chocolate boxes at his home. He intended to sell the drugs at a high price during the upcoming New Year celebrations.

Acting on information, a team of CCB police conducted a raid in the area of Ramamurthy Nagar police station and arrested the accused. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused collected and secretly stored the drugs at his home with the intention of earning money by selling these at parties, to college students and IT/BT employees at higher prices.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station.