Dakshina Kannada/Kodagu : A team of 3 officers led by Inspector Shanmugam of Chennai Division of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided many parts of the Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts in connection with the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru of Bellare. On Tuesday, the NIA raided the house of one Naushad at Poye Gudde of Padangadi village under Beltangadi police station.

At the time of the raid, Naushad, who had alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), was not at home. Later, the NIA officers made searches and left. Naushad was working in a hotel in Udupi in the past and later he started living as a lorry driver in the town, the police said. The NIA team launched this raid in connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder case. The NIA officials who have conducted the raid have inquired about the whereabouts of Naushad at the house. The NIA has also continued its operation to find the absconding accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case.

The NIA has also conducted searches in Kodagu district including Bellare and Sulya for the other main accused including Mustafa Paichar, Abubakar Siddique, Umar Farooq, Tufail and Masood Agnadi of Sullya. Officials have pasted wanted posters in public places with portraits of absconding accused. A poster has also been pasted on the wall of the accused's house.

Details of the case

On July 26, 2022, BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was attacked and killed by miscreants in Sulya taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Bellare. At around 8 pm, when Praveen was ready to leave for home on his bike, the masked men attacked with handguns. Praveen, who was seriously injured, died on the way to the hospital.

The Hindu activists protested against the killing of Praveen. Prohibitory orders were enforced in the district to maintain law and order. The police department had formed special teams to trace the accused in connection with the murder. In later developments, many accused who assisted in the murder were arrested.